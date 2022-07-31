ISP said the driver of the Buick got out of the car and fired multiple rounds at the officer for an unknown reason. The officer was hit at least once.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police are investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer.

The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

The shooting suspect was arrested in Hamilton County, where State Police said a pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 69 near 106th Street in Fishers.

Police identified the suspect as Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson. Boards was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and will be charged Monday with murder, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

There will be enhancements for Boards being a habitual offender and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.

Hanna said the prosecutor's office will consider filing for the death penalty after evidence is reviewed.

Boards has a lengthy criminal record. It includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a weapon at Indianapolis State Police officers. Additional charges he has faced over the years include drug offenses, battery with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Timeline of events

Indiana State Police released an update around 9:40 a.m. Sunday giving more information on the timeline of events. It said Officer Noah Shahnavaz tried to stop a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County just after 2 a.m.

Once stopped, ISP said Boards got out of the Buick and fired multiple rounds at Officer Shahnavaz for an unknown reason. Shahnavaz was hit at least once. Police said Boards then took off in the Buick.

Additional responding officers gave first aid to Shahnavaz until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a hospital in Elwood before being moved to a hospital in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Shahnavaz did not survive his injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the Buick on State Road 37. A tire deflation device was used on it near State Road 37 and 146th Street, but the Buick kept going and made it onto I-69.

Fishers Police Department officers then twice used their vehicles to stop the Buick. The second time, the Buick hit the median barrier and came to a stop. Officers were then able to arrest Boards. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to face formal charges in Madison County on Monday.

Southbound lanes of I-69 were closed shortly before 3 a.m. just north of the 106th Street bridge for crash cleanup and investigation.

Traffic bypassed the scene by using the 106th Street exit and re-entering I-69 south of the crash.

INDOT cleared the area shortly after 7:15 a.m.

Community reaction

Law enforcement agencies shared condolences on their social media pages.

IMPD posted: We mourn the loss of the Elwood Police Department officer who will killed early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, coworkers, and Elwood community.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office posted: Our agency is mourning the senseless murder of a police officer from the Elwood Police Department early this morning. Please help lift up the family and friends of this hero in your thoughts and prayers.

The Fishers Police Department posted: The Fishers Police Department and our community are grieving with the Elwood Police Department after the tragic line of duty death of their officer today. We are grateful for the efforts and professionalism by all the officers who were involved in the apprehension of the suspect. Our heart aches as we send our deepest condolences to the family and all who knew the officer. We stand alongside the officers of the Elwood PD and will be there to support them and the people of the City of Elwood in the days ahead.

The Noblesville Police Department posted: Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters at Elwood Police Department, their family members, and the Elwood community today. We will always stand with you.

The Peru Police Department posted: Our condolences go out to the family as well as the members of the Elwood Police Department as they had an officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this morning. The suspect was captured.

Please keep the Officer, their department and community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The Tipton Police Department posted: Our hearts break for the Elwood Police Department this morning. Please keep their department, and Officer Shahnavaz’s family/friends in your thoughts and prayers.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office posted: An Elwood Officer gave his life today for his community in the pursuit of justice when he was shot and killed during an overnight traffic stop, according to the Madison County sheriff. A suspect is in custody in Hamilton County, where a pursuit ended in a crash that closed I-69.

Please keep the members of that department and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this most difficult of times.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb posted: A family, community and state are devastated by the loss of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, a young public servant at the start of his law enforcement career. Not only did he choose to serve his fellow Americans for five years in the United States Army, he returned to Indiana to rededicate himself to serving and protecting others as a police officer for the Elwood Police Department. Our hearts go out to Officer Shahnavaz’s loved ones and his fellow officers. Janet and I send our condolences to all who are suffering from this senseless tragedy.

