Quincey Clark, Olympian and wrestling coach, charged with crimes against minors

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A former Olympian and Roseville wrestling coach has been charged with alleged crimes against minors Thursday, according to officials.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Quincey Clark for a total of 10 counts of sexual actions with minors.

There were six counts of lewd acts on a child, two counts of sexual battery, one count of anal and genital penetration with a foreign object and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

Allegedly the acts occurred between July 2020 through September 2022, according to the district attorney's office.

Clark appeared in Placer County Superior Court Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. An early settlement conference is scheduled for Sept. 28.

The defendant is currently held at the Placer County jail without bail.

Roseville police said the investigation into Clark started Sept. 3 after a community tip. Multiple juveniles were identified who were victimized while training with Clark, according to police.

By Sept. 15, the case was forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, which led to the arrest warrant for Clark on Sept. 20 and his arrest.

