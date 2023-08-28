Racist graffiti found at Gold River Discovery Center

In a message to parents, Principal Kim Zeltvay said the graffiti was found in several areas of the campus and was reported to law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — Anti-semitic and racist graffiti was found on the campus of Gold River Discovery Center Sunday.

In a message to parents, Principal Kim Zeltvay said the graffiti was found in several areas of the campus and was reported to law enforcement. The incident is currently under investigation.

"Our school stands for respect and inclusion, and Gold River Discovery Center is a place where all are welcome and appreciated. Actions or language that exclude or demean others are not in alignment with our school community’s standards and will not be tolerated," Zeltvay said in the message to parents.

School officials said the graffiti was cleaned up before student came back to campus Monday.

Officials called on everyone to report any suspicious activity on or near the campus to staff members and law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the incident can can reach out to school staff.

WATCH ALSO: