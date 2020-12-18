Racist graffiti spray-painted on Elk Grove sushi restaurant

The owner of Umai Sushi Bar arrived at his restaurant Thursday morning to find the front windows of the business spray-painted with anti-Asian graffiti.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove sushi restaurant was the target of racist vandalism sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.



Surveillance footage from the restaurant captured video of the suspect walking up and committing the vandalism. So far, police have not released that video to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8114.

In the meantime, community members pitched in to help clean the graffiti off the restaurant.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen issued then following statement regarding this incident:

“What happened to Umai Bar and Grill and the racist message that was used is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city. While police is investigating, it was very important to me to stop by the restaurant to share my empathy and support with the owners on behalf of our Elk Grove community.

I want to encourage all residents to show their support and condemn this attack by ordering your next meal from them. Let’s unite and say no to hateful attacks like this.”

ABC10’s Van Tieu is following the story and spoke with historians and Asian American community advocates about the rise of anti-Asian rhetoric in 2020.

