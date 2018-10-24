If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Nathan Ramazzini was 17 when he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But now, a new law is offering Ramazzini the possibility of a different sentence or even release from prison.

At the time of Ramazzini’s hearing in April 1997, the presiding judge said the sentence was warranted under the law due to the fact that the “crime was so serious, and the circumstances were as heinous as imaginable.” Ramazzini's defense is challenging this justification under Senate Bill 9, which was signed into law on Sept. 30, 2012.

On July 15, 1997, Erik Ingebretsen had just gotten off work when he saw Ramazzini and Leopoldo J. Contreras waiting for him in the parking lot. Ramazzini drove the three north of town, to a secluded spot. Two days later, a community-wide search party found Ingebretsen beaten to death.

Now, SB 9 is giving Ramazzini a second chance. The bill applies directly to those who were under the age of 18 when they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The bill gives the convicted individual a chance to petition for a new, potentially less harsh sentence.

Opponents of the bill, such as the Crime Victims Action Alliance, criticized various aspects of the bill, including that it was too broad. The bill applies to those convicted of any crime, including first-degree murder, like in the case of Ramazzini.

Ingebretsen's family has been outspoken about their criticism of the law.

"That was our family's peace at it all, knowing we would never have to hear his name or see his face. And now, here we are 20 years later. He's been granted a re-sentencing hearing," said Emily Collins, the victim's cousin.

An online petition "Justice for Erik" has received more than 2,000 signatures calling for Ramazzini to be denied a change in sentencing.

Ingebretsen's family is not the only one suffering from the changes in juvenile justice laws. Nicole Mendez of Tracy fought against Senate Bill 1391 when it was proposed, and asked Gov. Jerry Brown to reject the bill.

SB 1391, which was signed into law on Sept. 30, 2018, prevents juveniles who are under the age of 15 from being tried as adults.

Mendez’s son, Alfredo Mendez, was shot and killed in November 2017. He was only 16. The 16-year-old who is accused of his murder was charged as an adult, but with SB 1391 in effect, the defendant will be returned to the juvenile hall. Mendez said she would prefer to see an amendment to the bill, that would omit the charge of murder.

SB 9 was first introduced in Dec. 2010 and was primarily authored by California State Senator Leland Yee. The passing of the bill aligned with recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court that recognized the rehabilitation of some of the individuals affected by the juvenile justice system.

Since those decisions, 28 states, including California and the District of Columbia, have changed their laws for juvenile offenders convicted of homicide.

As such, Ramazzini's re-sentencing hearing will focus on whether his defense can show that he has been rehabilitated enough to commute his current sentence to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole.

According to an expert witness, Ramazzini has been nearly a model prisoner the past five years. Contreras, the other individual who was also involved in the murder, served nearly 20 years in prison prior to his release on parole. Contreras pleaded guilty to the murder of Ingebretsen and was given a sentence of 25 years to life.

Ramazzini would be one of many California prisoners to seek a new sentence, though his petition for parole does not necessarily mean he would be released. However, there are some juvenile offenders who have been successful in seeking freedom after committing similar crimes.

Edel Gonzalez, who had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a carjacking gone wrong, was released from the custody of California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on May 10, 2015. Though Gonzalez wasn’t the trigger-man in the death that led to his imprisonment, he spent 23 years in prison.

"As a child, I didn't understand many things thanks to my hardheadedness, my stupidity, and my ignorance," Gonzalez said at his re-sentencing hearing. "I look to the word 'life' now and can tell you it's something not to be looked at lightly."

© 2018 KXTV