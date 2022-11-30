Neighbors shaken after homeless man allegedly ambushes 60-year-old with machete

The attacker is described as a homeless man known to frequent the area.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Neighbors in a quiet Rancho Cordova neighborhood are traumatized after a 60-year-old man was attacked with a machete while on a bike ride earlier this week. Authorities arrested the man they said was responsible overnight Wednesday.

The 60-year-old victim recently retired, and the shocking assault nearly caused one of his neighbors to cry.

“The first thing that went through my mind is I just felt really bad for Tim. (It’s) just so tragic and brutal,” said Gary Yarber.

Yarber feels sick knowing his neighbor isn’t likely to survive after being hit in the head with a machete. The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive near Italia Way.

“We’ve lived here for eight years and never had anything like this happen, so when we heard, it did cause some concern for us,” said another neighbor, Mervel Harris.

According to Rancho Cordova police, the call initially came in as a bicyclist hit by a car. The sheriff’s office released a photo Wednesday of 42-year-old James Hall, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

"I'm in my 60s and I'm retired, and it kind of hit close knowing how he was brutally attacked, what he had (been) looking forward to,” said Harris.

The attacker is described as a homeless man known to frequent the area. Officials say it was unprovoked, and the victim was approached in an ambush-style.

Jen Juarez, a mother of two, walks the area every day. She won’t allow the incident to change how she feels about her neighborhood.

"I feel super bad for the gentleman who was badly injured… I didn't know that he lived so close. In terms of safety, honestly, I feel it's a safe neighborhood. I feel like something like this could happen anywhere. It's horrible. The timing is so tragic near the holidays,” said Juarez.

The victim is on life support Wednesday evening and doctors said his injuries are not survivable. Neighbors and friends of the victim are now left reflecting on their beloved neighbor.

"He was a good friend. A good neighbor. A good… just a very all-around good person, nice person,” said Yarber. “He was good to have in the neighborhood.”

Law enforcement officials said Hall is known to authorities. He’s due in court Friday for his arraignment.

