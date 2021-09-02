Rancho Cordova man arrested as suspect in Rocklin homicide from July

Police said the suspect was already being held at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on separate charges.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man is behind bars after being accused in a killing that happened in Rocklin.

The homicide dates back to a suspicious death investigation in July on the 3900 block of East Midas Avenue. In a news release, Rocklin Police Department said the victim, 48-year-old Cameron Gabriel, was shot multiple times and appeared to have been dead for some time.

In August, Rancho Cordova Police Department shared information with Rocklin detectives that led to a witness in the killing. Authorities identified the suspect as Damon Benson and served an arrest warrant at the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday.

Police said Bensen was already being held at the sheriff's office on separate charges. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Placer County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400.

