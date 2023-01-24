2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

Officials say one of the 17-year-olds was left with life threatening injuries, and the other 17-year-old had non-life threatening injuries.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.

The shooting was reported at a barber shop on Folsom Boulevard and Coloma Road just before 6:45 p.m. Gandhi said the shots were fired from outside while the teens were inside the barbershop.

Earlier, authorities mentioned a person was detained away from the scene in Folsom, however, Gandhi said the incident was not related.

The scene is active and officials are investigating.

