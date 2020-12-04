RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One man was injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Sunday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the 2700 block of El Caprice Drive after getting a call around 2:35 p.m. Officials said the caller told them their brother had been shot.
Deputies described the victim as a man shot in the upper body. Officials said he was alert and talking while being taken to a local hospital.
Deputies are currently scouring the area for a suspect, who they described as a black man wearing a blue sweatshirt.
READ ALSO:
- Davis man arrested for stealing COVID-19 specimen from Sutter Davis Hospital | Local coronavirus update
- One dead, another arrested after fight in Stockton
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO:
Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part Two | ABC10 Originals