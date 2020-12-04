RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One man was injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Sunday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the 2700 block of El Caprice Drive after getting a call around 2:35 p.m. Officials said the caller told them their brother had been shot.

Deputies described the victim as a man shot in the upper body. Officials said he was alert and talking while being taken to a local hospital.

Deputies are currently scouring the area for a suspect, who they described as a black man wearing a blue sweatshirt.

