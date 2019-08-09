RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting at a family celebration Saturday in Rancho Cordova, according to the city's police department.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around midnight Saturday from a woman who said she was driving a man who had been shot to a local hospital, according to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The man was shot in the torso outside a venue located on the 9700 block of Lincoln Village Drive in Rancho Cordova where family and friends were gathered for a celebration, according to the department.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the hospital where the man was taken for treatment. The man's friends and family were already gathered at the hospital when deputies arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the department.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. They have not yet identified a suspect or motive.

The man's identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).

