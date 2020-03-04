ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested after an "extremely rare" burglary of an occupied home in Roseville, police said.

Officials said Peter C. Nnedum, 21 of Rancho Cordova, broke into an occupied home on the 1400 block of New England Drive during the early morning of March 28. Officials said this happened while Nnendum was on probation.

On Monday, he was arrested for charges that included residential burglary, officials said.

Roseville police credited the bust to use of video surveillance and license plate reading technology.

Despite the rarity of these types of burglaries, Roseville police are asking people to keep up their security measures by locking up windows and doors, and using security lights.

