RED BLUFF, Calif. — Two alleged Grinches out of Woodland were arrested after police say they stole Christmas presents from a children's foster agency.

Children First Foster Family Agency reported the burglary on Friday after the toys they were keeping as Christmas presents for children were taken.

After looking at video surveillance, Red Bluff police were able to zero in and determine the suspects were coming and going from a home next door to the agency.

Joseph Betancourt, 24 of Woodland, and Marie Bennett, 40 of Woodland, were booked into the Tehama County Jail on charges of burglary, conspiracy, and trespassing.

