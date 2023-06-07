'It's crushing': Stockton gift shop closes due to crime

The sisters who own Regalo Bello say that shoplifters walk out with hundreds of dollars in merchandise multiple times almost every day.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As she rings up customers at Stockton gift shop Regalo Bello, interrupted by the occasional hug from longtime supporters, Stephanie Dondero holds back tears.

"Last night, we closed our doors around seven and my sister and I burst into tears," said Dondero."It's sad to see."

In just days, Dondero and her sister Shaunna Conway-Brandt will wrap up more than 20 years in Stockton's Stonecreek Village Shopping Center by closing their business's doors for the last time.

"The excitement of coming to work was always wonderful and in the last few years-- five years really-- it's gotten to where it's worse and worse," said Dondero. "The last year, five to 10 times a day, people come in stealing, just taking what they want. The reactions when you confront them is horrible. It becomes very fearful because it's violent."

From decorations to expensive bracelets and handbags, Dondero says that frequent shoplifters have cost her small business thousands.

When she tries to confront the thieves, as recently as Wednesday, she says sometimes the situation turns violent.

"A lady walked out with a purse, we tried stopping her. We have her license plate number again, and it does nothing," said Dondero. "You can't even get (police) to come out if you say that somebody is stealing from you, or if you feel endangered unfortunately, and I don't blame the police, you know? It's just the way it is."

According to the Stockton Police Department, while they have not seen an increase in crimes reported in the area in recent months, officers have been called to the shopping center 20 times since January.

Officers say that Regalo Bello is not part of the Stockton Police Department's Business Watch Program, an initiative designed to establish communication between law enforcement and businesses dealing with crime in the same areas.

While Dondero wraps up nearly two decades in business by selling items at discounts of more than 50% off, she hopes that steps can be taken to discourage shoplifting. She also hopes that customers will shop at her second location in Linden.

"It's crushing, very disappointed. It's not a fun place to be anymore when you're not feeling safe," said Dondero. "It's definitely heartbreaking for our whole family."

