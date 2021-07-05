Registered sex offender cut GPS monitor and walked onto El Dorado County school campus, deputies say

Deputies said the suspect sat in the vicinity of students while they ate their lunch.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender cut off his GPS monitor and later walked onto a high school campus while students ate lunch.

Nolan Simmons, 41, was arrested on charges of being a registered sex offender on school grounds without permission and parole hold.

Deputies said Simmons walked onto the campus of Ponderosa High School on Wednesday and sat in the vicinity of students while they were eating their lunch. He allegedly cut off his GPS monitor the day prior and had a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies said students notified staff about him being there and a school resource officer was later dispatched to the area. Simmons was found on Meder Road.

Simmon was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail. Officials said there were about 400 students on campus at the time of the incident.

