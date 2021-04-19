Reno man accused of sexually assaulting child, additional victims sought

Rex Bernat was arrested on April 14 in Reno on a felony fugitive warrant related to charges from an alleged sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Police in South Lake Tahoe are looking for more potential victims as they investigate a case against a Reno man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Rex Bernat was arrested on April 14 in Reno on a felony fugitive warrant related to charges from an alleged sexual assault of a child under 14 years old that is believed to have happened in South Lake Tahoe. Investigators did not say when the alleged incident took place.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office are working with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to identify any more potential victims in California.

According to investigators, Bernat has lived in Nevada’s Washoe County his entire adult life and has gone by Ryan or Rayan Samones, Ryan Bernat, and Mykee Daws.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 and reference case 2103-2287.

