Officials: Repeat Sacramento sex offender caught with child abuse imagery again

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 49-year-old Jason Michael Carlsen was arrested on new charges of possession of child sex abuse material.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento resident Jason Michael Carlsen pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of possessing child sexual abuse imagery.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this is the second time the 49-year-old has been charged with the federal crime.

Authorities said, at the time he possessed the imagery, Carlsen was on federal supervised release for a past federal conviction for possession of child sexual abuse imagery.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 23 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison with a fine up to $250,000.

