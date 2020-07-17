x
Report: California Highway Patrol officer harassed 21 women

The officer resigned in 2017 when the CHP notified him he would be fired.

SAN FRANCISCO — A California Highway Patrol officer assigned to vehicle identification number inspections harassed at least 21 women who had appointments with him.  

CHP investigation documents obtained by KQED and the California Reporting Project show Officer Morgan McGrew repeatedly harassed and propositioned women whose vehicles he was inspecting. 

Sometimes he offered to pass vehicles in exchange for dates or sex. 

McGrew, who worked out of the West Valley CHP Office in Los Angeles, resigned in 2017 when the CHP notified him he would be fired.

CHP documents show McGrew admitted improper behavior but felt losing his job was excessive punishment. The case was never referred for criminal prosecution.  

