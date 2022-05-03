Report: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

Comedian Dave Chappelle was reportedly tackled by a man who rushed the stage at Hollywood Bowl, according to ABC7.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Dave Chappelle was rushed and tackled while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to ABC News.

Chappelle was performing at the venue for "Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Dave Chappelle and Friends."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC7 that they responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m. and that a man reportedly armed with a gun and knife was taken into custody.

Chappelle and the man tussled on the stage floor before the suspect ran away and security staff tackled him, according to ABC News.

ABC reported that Chappelle said the man was being "stomped" and asked for security to remove the man from the stage.

According to ABC7, Chappelle was not hurt in the attack. The apparent attacker was seen being taken to the hospital in footage captured by ABC7.

WATCH ALSO: