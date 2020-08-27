Reports: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire in San Diego

A Navy spokesperson declined to comment on reports that a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect in the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

SAN DIEGO — A senior defense official said Wednesday arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect, according to reports by the Associated Press and the New York Times.

The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

Navy spokesperson Lt. Tim Pietrack with the Navy Office of Information from the Pentagon gave News 8 the following statement:

"The Navy will not comment on an ongoing investigation to protect the integrity of the investigative process and all those involved. We have nothing to announce at this time."

The massive fire erupted late on the morning of July 12 in a storage area aboard the 27,565-ton military sea vessel and soon was sending thick columns of acrid smoke above San Diego Bay and across much of the city.

A San Diego criminal defense attorney not related to the case gave News 8 insight into military law.

"They are going to keep it quiet during this investigation but at the same time you are talking about $4 billion worth of damage give or take," said Saman Nasseri, criminal defense attorney.

The inferno, which set off several strong explosions within the amphibious assault ship, eventually sent below-deck temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees and left the ship listing due to the amount of water it took on from the firefighting efforts.

A motive has not been reported and no arrests or charges have been filed.