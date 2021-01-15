Sacramento Republican leader resigns from positions due to participation in US Capitol riot

Jorge Riley resigned from his positions in the California Republican Assembly after posting about his participation in the pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Republican leader in Sacramento resigned from his positions in the California Republican Assembly (CRA) after it was learned that he participated in the violent, pro-Trump siege on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

Jorge Riley served as Corresponding Secretary for the State Board of the California Republican Assembly and President of the Sacramento Chapter, the CRA confirmed. On Thursday, Riley resigned from both positions after photos and video posted on his personal Facebook page showed him actively participating in the raid.

The CRA issued the following statement about this incident:

“For the last six months, citizens have taken to the streets across the nation in protest, demanding to be heard by those in office. Most did so peacefully, some did not.

On January 6, 2021 citizens once again gathered in protest, demanding to be heard. And once again most were peaceful, some were not.

The California Republican Assembly strongly condemns lawlessness. It is not an appropriate way to seek redress from our government and is inconsistent with the values of CRA.

Specifically, we denounce the lawlessness that took place at our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. CRA was not involved with the event and any participation by individual CRA members was in their capacity as private citizens.

We have come to learn that a member of CRA did take part in the events at the Capitol. CRA President Johnnie Morgan has demanded that the member, Jorge Riley of Sacramento, resign his membership in CRA immediately as it is important to have leaders who’s actions exemplify positive engagement in the civil governance process. If he does not resign, we will seek his expulsion from the organization.”

