Residential robbery turned into a home invasion situation with hostages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On November 6, 2021 around 10:13 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that happened in an apartment located in the 2200 block of River Plaza Drive.

There was a small gathering of people when two suspects entered the apartment and initiated a robbery. They were reported to have been armed with guns.

Police arrived on the scene while the suspects were still inside the apartment. Sacramento Police SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to help with the incident.

As the police began to approach the apartment, one suspect ran from the apartment and was immediately taken into custody by the police.

The second suspect was able to break into an apartment next door and eventually make his way into the attic area of the apartment. The suspect eventually ran from the apartment and was taken into custody by police.

The people occupying both apartments escaped and reported some minor injuries from this robbery to the police.

At this time, officers found a duffle bag that one suspect threw away which consisted of stolen items including drugs and narcotics. Based on the investigation, it seems that the robbery was not in connection with other incidents.

The two suspects have been identified as 40-year-old Anthony Hill and 33-year-old Gary Bachelor. Hill and Bachelor have been booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony charges including, robbery, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

This investigation remains ongoing and police continue to examine the scene for evidence. ABC10 will keep you updated once more information is received.