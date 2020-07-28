Residents briefly shelter in place, person detained following 'disturbance' in Elk Grove

Almost as quickly as the alert went out, Elk Grove police said they detained a person in connection with the disturbance.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Residents in Elk Grove were briefly told to shelter in place after police received reports of a “disturbance possibly involving a weapon” near Knotts Drive and Ferrell Way, Tuesday.

The location of the disturbance was in a neighborhood just to the west of Cosumnes River College, just off Whitelock Parkway.

Almost as quickly as the alert went out, Elk Grove police said they detained a person in connection with the disturbance. That person has not yet been identified.

Authorities say the incident was contained to a residence in the area. So far, investigators have not said what led up to the disturbance nor have they said if anyone was injured.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: