Residents evacuated as deputies search for shooter in Rancho Cordova neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Mills Tower Drive, a neighborhood in the Mills Park Estates located between Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Deputies are looking for a suspect following a shooting in Rancho Cordova that prompted officers to evacuate some residents in the area.

The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Mills Tower Drive, a neighborhood in the Mills Park Estates located between Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A description of the shooter has not been given. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting nor did they say why they are evacuating homes rather than ordering residents to shelter in place.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: