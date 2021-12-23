3 people accused of organized retail theft in West Sacramento

Hank McGee, Mark Ray and Satin Bowman are accused of being involved in retail theft in West Sacramento, according to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were accused of organized retail theft in West Sacramento.

According to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, 61-year-old Hank McGee, 61-year-old Mark Ray and 45-year-old Satin Bowman are accused of being involved in retail theft. All three were arrested on Tuesday.

The district attorney's office filed a criminal complaint alleging organized retail theft and one count of conspiracy from Aug. 19 to Dec. 21 for all three suspects.

Bowman was also charged with a felony count of a robbery, a crime that took place on Dec. 8, the district attorney's office said. They also said Ray faces additional charges of having been convicted for prior strike offenses.

The district attorney's office did not release the details regarding the crimes that the three people are accused of committing.

McGee and Ray are scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 10 while Bowman will be arraigned on Dec. 27.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Dec. 17 that he will seek more than $300 million in state funding over three years to boost law enforcement efforts to combat retail theft.

Newsom proposed giving $255 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies over three years to put more police at stores and deter organized retail crime. Another $30 million over three years would go to county prosecutors for the prosecution of retail and auto theft-related crimes.

