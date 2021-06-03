Retired Folsom teacher arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child

Steven Richard Kester was previously employed by the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and other schools in the Sacramento area.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office's Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested a retired teacher, who previously worked as a substitute teacher in the Sacramento area, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Steven Richard Kester, 75, of Orangevale, was booked in the Sacramento County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Kester was previously employed by the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and other schools in the Sacramento area. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office did not say whether Kester's alleged acts were with any former students.

Kester was hired by the Folsom Cordova Unified School District in 1976 and retired in May 2012 and started substitute teaching in September 2012. He taught at multiple schools as a full-time teacher and as a substitute teacher.

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District said it was contacted in May and the district removed Kester from the substitute teaching roster.

Kester is currently being held without bail. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the FBI's investigation into this case is continuing.

The Sheriff's Office is asking community members, who had any information regarding this investigation, to call (916) 874-5115.

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District’s process for employee background checks includes Livescan fingerprinting which allows the Department of Justice to provide ongoing arrest reports for any employee at FCUSD. Kester’s employee file at the school district had no arrest reports or disciplinary actions prior to the investigation according to the school district.

