x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

$10,000 reward offered for leads on suspected K Street shooter

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Mtula Tashamby Payton.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A U.S. Department of Justice agency is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspected K Street shooter, Mtula Tashamby Payton.

The Sacramento County's District Attorney's Office announced on May 3 that Payton would be charged with murder in connection to April's deadly shooting in downtown.

He, along with Dandrae Martin and Smiley Martin, were charged in the deaths of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez.

The Martin brothers were arrested, however, law enforcement has yet to locate Payton.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

WATCH MORE: K Street Shooting | Murder charges filed against three in Sacramento shootout