$10,000 reward offered for leads on suspected K Street shooter

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Mtula Tashamby Payton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A U.S. Department of Justice agency is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspected K Street shooter, Mtula Tashamby Payton.

The Sacramento County's District Attorney's Office announced on May 3 that Payton would be charged with murder in connection to April's deadly shooting in downtown.

He, along with Dandrae Martin and Smiley Martin, were charged in the deaths of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez.

The Martin brothers were arrested, however, law enforcement has yet to locate Payton.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension of Mtula Tashamby Payton. pic.twitter.com/1g3rstfV8x — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 11, 2022