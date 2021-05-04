$5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrests in ATM thefts

Woodland Police Department is searching for suspects in ATM robberies at the Yolo Federal Credit Union

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are searching for suspects in ATM robberies at a credit union and the credit union is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

According to Woodland police, multiple robberies happened at the drive-up ATM at the Yolo Federal Credit Union on Main Street last week. The incidents happened between 11 p.m. and 12:05 a.m.

Police say in one incident, the suspect had a gun and in the second, the suspect had a knife. The second robbery differed from not only the first incident but two other incidents at the same ATM.

Police say that a suspect in at least one of the robberies is described as a light-skinned, male wearing all black clothes.

Yolo Federal Credit Union says that they are committed to the safety of the community and are working with police to get information on the suspects.

They are also offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

"We are following their guidance to maximize the security of our location. We already have a significant amount of surveillance cameras, lighting, and other enhanced safety measures in place. The area is also periodically patrolled by security," the credit union said in a Facebook post. "However, the most important way to ensure your safety is by maintaining awareness of your surroundings at all times, especially at night."

If anyone has any information about the robberies, Woodland police are asking people to call 530-666-2411.

