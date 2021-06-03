$30,000 reward offered in unsolved California bank robbery and murder

24 years ago, Western Financial Bank in Thousand Oaks was robbed and a teller shot in the head.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to suspects in a killing during a Southern California bank robbery 24 years ago.

Two men dressed as construction workers held up Western Financial Bank in Thousand Oaks on April 28, 1997.

While handcuffing bank teller Monica Leech, one of the robbers shot her in the back of the head.

Investigators have been able to use traces of DNA left on the handcuffs and other evidence from the scene to create new DNA profiles for the suspects. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub says “the right piece of information” will break the case.

