Governors office announces $50,000 rewards for 4 unsolved killings | Unsolved California

Investigating agencies are hopeful someone comes forward with information leading to an arrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four cold cases in California had a spotlight shone on them after the governor's office announced $50,000 in reward money for each case.

It's a move that comes after an ask from law enforcement agencies who exhausted their leads. The hope is that the rewards can lead to new information and possibly, the perpetrator.

Marc Thompson

In Butte County, 25-year-old Marc Thompson was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2014. He was parked in a remote and wooded location in Oroville when someone shot and killed him. His car was burned when his body was found.

He was a Chico State University student and was loved by many. The Butte County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death.





Jacqueline Flores

In Fresno, Jacqueline Flores was murdered July 27, 2021. She was in her car with her 6-year-old daughter when someone shot her in the head and killed her. Her daughter was not harmed.

The Fresno Police Department says they do not believe Flores was the intended target, and it may have been a case of mistaken identity. Local news reports say Flores was taking courses at Fresno State University and was working in garlic fields to provide for her daughter.

Shawn Tillis

In San Pablo, Shawn Tillis was shot and killed outside his apartment on June 12, 2020. He was 27 years old and a father.

Early on, video surveillance surfaced along with witness statements to help police sketch two suspect descriptions, but the case is still unsolved.

Jose Hernandez, Blake Medeiros, Isaiah Rule

In Visalia, three young men were shot and killed in a car parked outside of a high school on May 5, 2020. Jose Hernandez, Blake Medeiros and Isaiah Rule were killed.

The high school security cameras were not working at the time, according to local reports. Visalia police have exhausted all leads and are hopeful a tip can help lead them to the truth.

Jose Hernandez, Isaiah Rule and Blake Medeiros were shot and killed while inside a car outside of a high school in Visalia. Happened May 5, 2020. @Visaliapd investigating. pic.twitter.com/Bts9bagy46 — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) December 22, 2021

