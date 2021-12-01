Arkansas man seen in Pelosi's office carried 'stun gun' into Capitol building during riot, faces 11 years in prison

Richard Barnett appeared in front of a federal judge in Arkansas Tuesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 11 and a half years in prison and a $350,000 fine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Richard Barnett, the man from Northwest Arkansas at the center of a viral photo in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during a riot at the Capitol, appeared in federal court in Arkansas Tuesday.

Along with several other rioters, Barnett shocked the world when he stormed the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress voted to certify the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The scene has caused many people to blame President Trump and his cabinet for false claims that the election was stolen for him.

Five people, including an officer with Capitol Police, died due to the insurrectionist's violent actions at the Capitol. The FBI is warning of possible violent protests across the nation leading to Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Ark. faces several charges for his role in the riot.

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority With a Lethal Weapon - Up to 10 years imprisonment and $250,000 fine.

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds - Up to 6 months imprisonment and $5,000 fine.

Theft of Public Money, Property, according to the United States Department of Justice - Up to 1 year imprisonment, $100,000 fine.

5NEWS was one of the only news outlets in America to interview Barnett following the riot on the Capitol. He showed no remorse for his actions in the interview.

Barnett turned himself in to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 8.

Tuesday was Barnett's first appearance in court via Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federal Judge Erin L. Wiedemann with U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas proceeded over Barnett's court appearance. Barnett is being represented by attorney Anthony Siano in Arkansas.

New details emerged Tuesday that Barnett allegedly entered the Capitol building with a stun gun.

Barnett will be in court for his bond hearing Friday, Jan. 15, at 12:30 p.m. CT. Barnett will be held in Washington County until the hearing.