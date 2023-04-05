x
Crime

Man killed in shooting in Amador County

Deputies responded to reports of a family dispute and shots fired Thursday night in the 10000 block of Highway 49.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a family dispute in Amador County, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Deputies responded to reports of a family dispute and shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 10000 block of Highway 49, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man inside the home had been shot in the face. The man was later identified as 59-year-old Richard William Lewis and he died at the scene.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Beau Glendenning Taylor on suspicion of killing Lewis and he was booked at the Amador County Jail. Taylor was originally detained at the scene before being arrested.

The shooting is under investigation.

