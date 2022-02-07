1 dead, 1 injured after Richland Fred Meyer shooting; authorities searching for suspect

According to CBS affiliate KEPR News, one person is dead and one is injured after a shooting in Richland. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland residents were asked to avoid the town's Fred Meyer on Monday morning as police were called to the store after a shooting report.

According to a Richland Police Department (RPD) Facebook post, residents were asked to stay away from the local Fred Meyer as police were responding to the possible shooting.

According to KEPR news, a CBS affiliate, one person is dead and one is injured. Police haven't located the suspect and Richland residents are asked to avoid the Fred Meyer area until further notice.

Officers are actively investigating the shooting and are asking for the public's help in locating the suspected male shooter.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts or identity is asked to call the Richland police at 509-628-0333.