Officials said the body was found along the 1200 block of I Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RIO LINDA, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Rio Linda after a dead body was found in a moving truck.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Office is describing the death as suspicious, but why it's considered suspicious hasn't been revealed at this time.

Officials said the body was found along the 1200 block of I Street. No additional information is available.

WATCH ALSO: