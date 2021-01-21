Elderly woman detained after man shot, killed inside Rio Linda home

One woman has been detained after the early morning shooting in Sacramento County.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 59-year-old man is dead and a 66-year-old woman had been detained after an early morning shooting inside a Rio Linda home, a spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Thursday morning inside a home located along the 200 block of West E Street in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County. Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, told ABC10 that a 911 call came from a person who said they had been shot. That caller abruptly hung up.

Then another caller, who the sheriff's office believes was inside the house, told the sheriff's office that someone had been shot.

Despite the fact that the sheriff's office has detained a woman in connection with the shooting, there have not been any arrests at this time. According to Grassmann, deputies do not believe that the 66-year-old woman was one of the people who called 911, though she was inside the house.

Grassmann said that the relationship between the victim and the woman who was detained is not clear at this time, but they did live in the same residence.

The motive behind the shooting is not known. As this investigation is still ongoing, the sheriff's office will continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9