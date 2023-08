The body was reported along the 6600 block of 14th Street in Rio Linda around 7:30 p.m.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Deputies have opened an investigation after a body was found in Rio Linda.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they got a report of a man's body along the 6600 block of 14th Street in Rio Linda around 7:30 p.m.

It's not clear clear why the death is considered suspicious, but homicide investigators are at the scene for the investigation.

