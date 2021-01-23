Rio Linda woman, 66, arrested in connection with deadly shooting

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 59-year-old man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 66-year-old Rio Linda woman is in the Sacramento County Jail, accused of murder.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann, dispatch received a call early Thursday morning that a man had been shot at a home in the 200 block of W. E. Street in Rio Linda.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 59-year-old man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. First responders attempted CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called in and, after gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, they arrested 66-year-old Grace Ethel Nitz for murder.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim nor did they say what relationship Nitz had with that person. No other suspects are outstanding, according to the sheriff’s office.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

