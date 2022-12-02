Man arrested in Rio Vista for allegedly breaking a CHP Sergeant’s leg in hit-and-run

The suspect, who didn’t speak English, was arrested through a translation service, the Rio Vista Police Department said.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Officials with the Rio Vista Police Department said a man has been arrested in a suspected hit-and-run that broke the leg of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) sergeant.

The sergeant belongs to CHP's Napa Office and is expected to fully recover from his broken leg, the Rio Vista Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

CHP issued an alert for officers to "be on the lookout" for the suspected driver and vehicle Monday night around 7:20 p.m.

Later that night around 8:50 p.m., a Solano County Sheriff's Office Deputy who had been assigned to the Rio Vista Police Department as a temporary night shift officer saw a vehicle matching the description given by the CHP.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the car near Highway 12 and North Fifth Street in Rio Vista, just west of the Sacramento County line.

Police said the driver of the car was a non-English speaker and had just come to the United States from the Czech Republic less than a week ago.

The deputy communicated with the suspect through a translation service and ultimately detained the man without incident, according to police.

Representatives with the CHP's Solano office responded to the traffic stop where police say they determined the man who had been pulled over was the man who allegedly assaulted the CHP Sergeant.

The CHP took over the investigation and arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Watch More from ABC10:California celebrates National Ag Day, also countering climate change