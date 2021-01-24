23-year-old Rio Vista man arrested in connection to killing of 3-month-old baby, police say

Solano County Sheriff's deputies arrested 23-year-old Tre Kenneth Clay at his home on Saturday for the child's death, Rio Vista police said.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 23-year-old Rio Vista man arrested in connection to the killing of a two-month-old boy on Jan. 18, Rio Vista police said in a news release.

Solano County Sheriff's deputies arrested 23-year-old Tre Kenneth Clay at his home on Saturday.

Police said a child was transported to the Oakland Children's Hospital after being admitted to Kaiser Antioch where he died. Police said the child's injuries were suspicious.

Sheriff's deputies issued a warrant to investigate a home on 4th Street in Rio Vista, which is where they believed the child received the injuries. Deputies obtained another warrant after processing evidence from the home.

Police did not say why the investigation led deputies to believe Clay was responsible for the baby's death.

Clay is held at the Solano County Jail Center Detention Facility where he faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and the unlawful killing of a human being.