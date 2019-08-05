RIO VISTA, Calif. — Several community members voiced their concerns and frustrations during a Tuesday night city council meeting after a Rio Vista police officer was caught on camera body-slamming a woman near a traffic stop.

The Rio Vista Police Department released eight body-worn camera video from the incident, including 24 minutes of footage from the officer who took down the woman who was identified as 31-year-old Cherish Thomas.

“I would like to know what was his problem with two women asking questions that you were so violent," Thomas' mother Deshaunna Payne told ABC10 during an interview Monday. "That you felt you needed to be physical. You needed to slam her to the ground. That just didn’t make no sense to me."

Rio Vista Police Chief Dan Dailey told ABC10 in a statement that the officers repeatedly asked the women to return to their vehicle, that they attempted to push past the officers after interfering with a traffic stop.

Video from the officer's body camera shows the first seven minutes before the takedown, and everything that happened after.

The two responding officers are seen talking to the driver they pulled over before putting her and the passengers into the backseats of their patrol vehicles. While the officers began detaining them, Thomas and her mother, 47-year-old Payne, pulled up with their phones out to record the traffic stop.

Officers are heard asking both women to get back in their car, but neither do. Moments later, Thomas begins walking toward the police vehicle with her phone's camera out, then the officer body slams her to the ground.

The officer puts Thomas in handcuffs, sitting her on the sidewalk. Payne was also detained a short time later.

Both the cell phone video provided by the family and the second officer's body camera show an unobstructed view of the takedown.

Police department officials said they launched an internal investigation into the incident, but some community members say it doesn’t go far enough.

Emily Gollinger watched cell phone video of that incident and wants more transparency in the department. Community members voiced outrage about the incident and are calling for a third-party independent investigation into the incident.

“I immediately thought of my daughter who is 12-years-old and who is African American,” Gollinger said. “And who someday, I’m going to have to have this conversation about what she’s supposed to do when the police pull her over.”

Other community members are calling for more police officer training and to ban the use of body-slamming by officers of the department.

The Rio Vista City Council has been looking into forming a police oversight committee for several months. The council moved to explore the idea further.

“I’m trying to make the right decision, you know. I don’t want to do something that’s going to make matters worse, but yet again we still need to protect the officers, we still need to protect people that are coming under scrutiny, we need to protect their privacy,” said Rio Vista Mayor Ronald Kott.

“But yet we still want to have transparency. We want to have people feel comfortable… You shouldn’t have people be afraid of your police department,” he continued.

However, some city council members are concerned about what resources may be required to form such a committee. The city has a little more than 9,000 residents and only 12 police officers in its department.

