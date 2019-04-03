RIPON, Calif. — A man know to have participated as a coach in youth sports was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and multiple other charges.

Ripon police officers responded to the 500 block of Van Dyen Way to serve a search warrant for what they say was a "wide range of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor."

Arriving officers identified Roy West, 49 years old of Ripon, in the garage and served the search warrant.

Based on the evidence recovered and statements, police arrested West and he was ultimately booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

He faces allegations that include multiple charges of sexual abuse of a child under 10 years of age, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and multiple charges of possession of child pornography images.

Due to West being known to have participated as a youth sports coach, Ripon police are encouraging parents with children that have participated on teams or have associated with West to speak to their children about inappropriate adult behavior.

If those conversations result in disclosure of inappropriate conduct, people are asked to contact Officer Gordon West or Detective Richard Francis at 209-599-2102.