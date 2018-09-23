A woman was shot in the neck on I-5 in South Sacramento during a road rage incident early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the incident started with two cars driving southbound on I-5 in the South Sacramento area. There were four men inside a white sedan, while two women were inside an Infiniti.

As people in both cars were arguing with each other, a shot was fired from the sedan at the Infiniti, hitting the woman in the front seat. She is now at UC Davis Medical Center in stable condition, CHP said.

Officials are now looking for the white sedan, which drove off after the shooting near the Hood Franklin exit. CHP Officer Jim Young says he's never seen this happen before.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

