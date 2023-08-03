Robbene Luke Bryson accused in deadly shooting in Sacramento's La Riviera

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the two other victims remain in critical condition.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in deadly shooting that left two dead and two in critical condition in Sacramento County was arrested in Nevada County.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Robbene Luke Bryson was arrested in connection to the shooting along Rogue River Drive in the La Riviera community.

The shooting happened early Monday morning. Deputies responded for an incomplete 911 call and arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital. A sheriff's spokesperson said the two people hospitalized remain in critical condition.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 59-year-old Jack James Jr. and 66-year-old Vicki Lynn Bright.

