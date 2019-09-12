EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a robbery suspect who they say ran away with cash stuffed inside a child's superhero backpack.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the suspect robbed a restaurant last week.

Surveillance video, released by the sheriff's office, shows the suspect entering the kitchen where an employee is washing dishes. The suspect opens the door and walks in wearing all black and holding a gun.

According to deputies, the suspect placed the money he stole from the restaurant in a child's superhero backpack and ran.

If you know anything about this crime, contact Detective Morton at 530-642-4722.

