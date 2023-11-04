Suspect dropped wallet before armed robbery in North Sacramento

Deputies said the suspect dropped his wallet in the parking lot before he robbed the gas station. He was later found and arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a gas station robbery left his wallet in the parking lot before committing the crime, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery happened back on March 24, about a quarter before 5 a.m., at the Chevron gas station on El Centro Road and El Camino Avenue.

Deputies said the suspect entered with a mask and shotgun, pointed the gun at the clerk and stole money from the register. He also allegedly forced a customer to the ground and stole his wallet before taking off.

As the investigation got underway, deputies said the suspect actually dropped his own wallet in the parking lot before robbing the gas station.

He was identified by deputies as Tyrue Reed, 26 of Sacramento. According to the sheriff's office, Reed is on Post Release Community Supervision for being a felon in possession of a gun.

He was taken into custody by deputies on March 30.

The investigation into the robbery is still ongoing, and deputies are also investigating whether Reed was potentially involved in others as well.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916)-874-5115.

WATCH ALSO: