Fairfield robbery suspect accused of biting, stabbing K9

Police said a robbery suspect broke into a home, attempted to carjack an Amazon truck and threatened to kill the driver

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A police K9 is "doing well" after a suspected robber bit him in the face and and stabbed him.

On Wednesday, police said a robbery suspect entered an elderly victim's home on the 1700 block of Elm Street. The victim was able to get away and called Fairfield Police Department.

During that time, Fairfield dispatch got another report from an Amazon employee that this same suspect threatened to kill him and take his delivery truck. The suspect was not known to either of the victims.

Responding officers saw the suspect inside the home and tried to call the suspect out numerous times without success. When de-escalation efforts failed, officers entered the home to arrest the suspect.

A police K9, K9 Cort, was released inside the house, but the suspect bit him in the face and stabbed him on his left side with a knife.

Officers took the suspect into custody, who police said appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

K9 Cort was treated at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and is recovering at home with his handler.

The suspect, Kurt Dasilva, 44, was treated at a local hospital and booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges.

