Robbery suspect arrested for stealing shoes, assault with deadly weapon

The Auburn Police Department is encouraging people to use internet purchase exchange locations in front of the police station.

AUBURN, Calif. — The Auburn Police Department is reminding people to be careful when meeting strangers to sale or buy items after a man robbed someone he was supposed to be buying shoes from.

Officers and detectives with the police department responded to a call about a robbery Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near Nevada Street and the I-80 on ramp, according to a press release by the Auburn Police Department.

The robbery victim used an app to sale a pair of shoes. When the buyer of the shoes arrived, he showed a knife and stole the shoes and the victim's wallet, according to police. Someone followed the suspect's car and gave the police the license plate number.

After a four hour investigation, detectives arrested Xavier Jackson, 18, at his home in Auburn for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Jackson was booked into Placer County Jail with a $50,000 bail.

The city of Auburn has designated parking spaces labeled as an internet purchase exchange location. They're located in the City Hall parking lot in front of the police department, which is under surveillance.

