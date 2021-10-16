x
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

Robert Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

LOS ANGELES — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin says he doesn't know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details. The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. 

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.” Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

