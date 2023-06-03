Colorado man pleads guilty to storming US Capitol

Robert Gieswein, from Woodland Park, pleaded guilty to two charges related to his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man from Woodland Park pleaded guilty in federal court to taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection more than two years ago.

Robert Gieswein pleaded guilty Monday to two separate counts of Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers. Each count carries a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Gieswein also agreed to pay restitution to four Capitol police officers who suffered injuries during the storming of the Capitol.

According to court documents, Gieswein drove from Woodland Park to Washington. He was seen at public events in D.C. on Jan. 5, court documents say. In an interview on Jan. 5, Gieswein said he intended to keep President Donald Trump in power, court records say.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Gieswein met up with a group of Proud Boys members in downtown Washington, documents say. Gieswein was wearing a camouflage paramilitary kit carrying a baseball bat. The Proud Boys members gave him orange tape to stick on his helmet to indicate that he was a "friendly", court documents say.

At 10 a.m., Gieswein and the Proud Boys members marched from the Washington Monument to the Capitol, documents say. He arrived at the Peace Monument after marching with the Proud Boys for nearly three hours. The monument had been barricaded by U.S. Capitol Police to keep people out of the Capitol grounds, court documents say.

A large mob then broke down the barricades, assaulting police officers and rushing into a restricted area on the West Plaza, documents say.

While he was in the West Plaza, Gieswein was stopped by someone with a microphone and asked how he was doing. Gieswein stated, among other things, that "this" was "crazy," and that he "would die for this," court documents say. When he was asked what the solution was to "this right here," Gieswein stated to "execute these fascists," court documents state.

Just before 2 p.m., Gieswein and others pushed their way up the Capitol steps and met a line of police officers who were trying to keep people out of the Capitol, documents say. Gieswein then sprayed the officers with an aerosol, court documents say.

Gieswein was one of the first rioters to reach the Capitol and make entrance into the building, the government said. As Capitol officers were retreating, they tried to roll down metal doors to prevent rioters from reaching the Capitol Visitor Center. Court documents say Gieswein and others kept the doors from rolling down and Gieswein sprayed more aerosol at two other Capitol police officers.

He then made his way down into the Capitol Visitors Center and sprayed another Capitol officer who was trying to arrest another rioter, court documents say. He then went upstairs and accessed the Rotunda.

After police blocked Gieswein and others from accessing then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office, Gieswein left the Capitol building. He then drove back to Colorado, according to court documents.