$10K reward offered in Rocklin hit-and-run death of Trevor Swahn

Swahn's life was cut short Feb. 4 2021

ROCKLIN, Calif. — February marks two years since Trevor Swahn, a young man from Granite Bay, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rocklin.

To date, his family still doesn't know who killed him as they plea for help in finding whoever is responsible for taking their beloved son, brother and uncle away.

"Trevor, he had a lot of interests. He loved talking about the universe. He had a great sense of humor," said Pam Swahn, his mother. "He loved George Carlin, and I think he read every single book that George Carlin wrote."

He also had a green thumb with the family garden. His mother said she felt like he was communicating with some of the plants he had grown. Pam said the flowers bloomed one day as if to say "Happy Mother's Day, Mom."

His parents, older brother and his wife shared many family adventures over the years, like seeing the solar eclipse in Oregon back in 2017.

The Granite Bay High School graduate also had an athletic streak, playing soccer and water polo. He even did some snowboarding.

However, his vibrant life was cut short Feb. 4 2021 just before 11 p.m. Police and his family said he was walking along Sierra College Boulevard when an unknown vehicle hit him, turned around to see what happened and then drove away.

Police said an astounding lack of evidence makes this case hard to solve.

"We have really good detectives, and if they have a little piece of a pie, they will be able to figure out what the pie is. There's absolutely nothing, nothing there," said Captain Scott Horillo.

Police said minutes after the deadly crash, a driver passing by reported seeing Trevor Swahn's body.

"We do have one very small, very poor quality video from a neighboring business, which is about almost a quarter mile away," said Horillo. "We believe it's the vehicle, hitting the young man, doing a U-turn coming back, and then taking off. Unfortunately, all we can see is headlights and tail lights. There's absolutely no way of telling what kind of vehicle it is, what color the vehicle is, so we're at a dead end right now."

Pam shared surveillance video showing her son at a store that he walked to moments before the deadly crash. It's the last video showing him alive.

"Our officers responded and as well as fire and the ambulance to try to do whatever life-saving measures they could. Unfortunately, the young man lost his life," said Horrillo.

Family friends made a cross of wood and metal in memory of Trevor, placing it at the spot he was hit. Pam said Trevor's little niece Riley still remembers her uncle.

"He died right before her third birthday. She talks about him, and I showed her a video today of him feeding her when she was a little baby. I'm thankful that she still remembers him," she said.

The Swahn family is offering a $10,000 reward if someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400.

