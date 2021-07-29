x
Rocklin man identified as victim in weekend homicide

A homicide happened on Sunday on East Midas Avenue, according to police. Police are asking the public to come forward with information to help the case.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified a weekend homicide victim as 47-year-old Cameron Gabriel.

Rocklin Police Department said the homicide happened in a home on East Midas Avenue on Sunday. 

The department is asking anyone with information about suspicious activity during the hours of 10:00 p.m. on July 24 and 3:00 a.m. on July 25 to contact the department at (916) 625-5400. 

No additional information has been released at this time.  

